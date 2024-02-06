Reward offered for leads on stolen off-road vehicles

Dexter, Missouri, police are investigating the theft of two off-road vehicles stolen from M2 Outdoors early Wednesday morning.

M2 Outdoors is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two vehicles.

"We're going to do whatever it takes to find them," manager Carson Gemeinhardt said.

Two men left M2 Outdoors's lot between 1:50 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. July 28 with a side-by-side off road vehicle valued at $15,000 and an ATV worth $8,700.