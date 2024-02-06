Reward offered for leads on stolen off-road vehicles

Dexter, Missouri, police are investigating the theft of two off-road vehicles stolen from M2 Outdoors early Wednesday morning.
M2 Outdoors is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two vehicles.
"We're going to do whatever it takes to find them," manager Carson Gemeinhardt said.
Two men left M2 Outdoors's lot between 1:50 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. July 28 with a side-by-side off road vehicle valued at $15,000 and an ATV worth $8,700.
According to Gemeinhardt, security camera footage showed the thieves scoping M2 Outdoors's lot. One of the men seemed familiar with side-by-side vehicles. He spent about 30 minutes trying to hotwire a 2021 ZFORCE 950 Sport, Gemeinhardt said.
The suspects drove a silver Ford F150 crew cab manufactured between 2009 to 2014, according to Dexter Police Department. They transported the stolen vehicles on a trailer hooked up to the truck.
Gemeinhardt added this is the first time M2 Outdoors has had anything stolen from the dealership's lot.
Any tips regarding the theft may be given to Dexter Police Detective Sgt. Thomas Forkum at (573) 624-5512, ext. 6731.
