Revivify fundraising results announced

Old Town Cape Inc. announced Tuesday that fundraising event Revivify exceeded the organization’s goal of $40,000, bringing in $42,300, and those funds will go toward Old Town Cape’s mission to revitalize downtown Cape Girardeau.
This year’s fundraising event was held both in-person at Century Casino Cape Girardeau and online, with the Charles L. Hutson Virtual Auction items up for bid online only. The livestream featured interviews, demonstrations and performances, and a radiothon with 93.9 The River took donations from callers.
The livestream is available to view online at www.youtu.be/L_ROjtVlg7Q.
