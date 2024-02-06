Revivify fundraising results announced

Old Town Cape Inc. announced Tuesday that fundraising event Revivify exceeded the organization’s goal of $40,000, bringing in $42,300, and those funds will go toward Old Town Cape’s mission to revitalize downtown Cape Girardeau.

This year’s fundraising event was held both in-person at Century Casino Cape Girardeau and online, with the Charles L. Hutson Virtual Auction items up for bid online only. The livestream featured interviews, demonstrations and performances, and a radiothon with 93.9 The River took donations from callers.