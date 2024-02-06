All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 28, 2020

Revivify fundraising results announced

Old Town Cape Inc. announced Tuesday that fundraising event Revivify exceeded the organization’s goal of $40,000, bringing in $42,300, and those funds will go toward Old Town Cape’s mission to revitalize downtown Cape Girardeau. This year’s fundraising event was held both in-person at Century Casino Cape Girardeau and online. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Brittney Swicionis, left, and her sister Rachel Swicionis excitedly open their gift from the Wine Pull at Old Town Cape's Revivify fundraiser Oct. 22 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
Brittney Swicionis, left, and her sister Rachel Swicionis excitedly open their gift from the Wine Pull at Old Town Cape's Revivify fundraiser Oct. 22 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.Brooke Holford

Old Town Cape Inc. announced Tuesday that fundraising event Revivify exceeded the organization’s goal of $40,000, bringing in $42,300, and those funds will go toward Old Town Cape’s mission to revitalize downtown Cape Girardeau.

This year’s fundraising event was held both in-person at Century Casino Cape Girardeau and online, with the Charles L. Hutson Virtual Auction items up for bid online only. The livestream featured interviews, demonstrations and performances, and a radiothon with 93.9 The River took donations from callers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The livestream is available to view online at www.youtu.be/L_ROjtVlg7Q.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy