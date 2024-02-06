All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 27, 2021

Revivify fundraiser for downtown Cape to offer virtual giving options

Old Town Cape will host its second Revivify fundraiser Sept. 11 at Century Casino Event Center. Though ticket sales ended Thursday at midnight, there are still several ways to get involved, according to Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes. People can begin bidding on silent auction items starting Sept. 6. Auction items include Kendra Scott jewelry donated from C.P. McGinty Jewelers, tickets to upcoming shows at River City Players Community Theatre and baskets donated by local businesses...

Monica Obradovic
Silent auction items are displayed Sept. 9, 2017 at the Charles L. Hutson Auction benefiting Old Town Cape at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.
Silent auction items are displayed Sept. 9, 2017 at the Charles L. Hutson Auction benefiting Old Town Cape at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape will host its second Revivify fundraiser Sept. 11 at Century Casino Event Center.

Though ticket sales ended Thursday at midnight, there are still several ways to get involved, according to Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes.

People can begin bidding on silent auction items starting Sept. 6. Auction items include Kendra Scott jewelry donated from C.P. McGinty Jewelers, tickets to upcoming shows at River City Players Community Theatre and baskets donated by local businesses.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased beforehand. Ticket holders stand to win a Gucci handbag valued at $2,890 and a smoker worth $1,499.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All funds raised from the event will go toward Old Town Cape's mission to revitalize downtown Cape Girardeau, Haynes said.

Old Town Cape has hosted annual fundraisers for over 20 years. Last year was the first year Old Town Cape leaders branded their fundraiser as Revivify. It was previously the Charles L. Hutson Auction.

The new name plays into what Old Town Cape hopes to accomplish as a not-for-profit, Haynes said.

"It's really fitting for what we feel like we do with our revitalization efforts," Haynes said. "Not only do we want to provide an opportunity for folks to participate in this auction and win some cool items with the raffles, we want to support a great cause to make our downtown even better."

Those interested in participating in the Charles L. Hutson Silent Auction or buying raffle tickets can do so at www.charityauction.bid/revivify.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy