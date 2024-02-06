Revivify fundraiser for downtown Cape to offer virtual giving options

All funds raised from the event will go toward Old Town Cape's mission to revitalize downtown Cape Girardeau, Haynes said.

Old Town Cape has hosted annual fundraisers for over 20 years. Last year was the first year Old Town Cape leaders branded their fundraiser as Revivify. It was previously the Charles L. Hutson Auction.

The new name plays into what Old Town Cape hopes to accomplish as a not-for-profit, Haynes said.

"It's really fitting for what we feel like we do with our revitalization efforts," Haynes said. "Not only do we want to provide an opportunity for folks to participate in this auction and win some cool items with the raffles, we want to support a great cause to make our downtown even better."

Those interested in participating in the Charles L. Hutson Silent Auction or buying raffle tickets can do so at www.charityauction.bid/revivify.