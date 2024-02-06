Revivify fundraiser for downtown Cape to offer virtual giving options

Old Town Cape will host its second Revivify fundraiser Sept. 11 at Century Casino Event Center.
Though ticket sales ended Thursday at midnight, there are still several ways to get involved, according to Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes.
People can begin bidding on silent auction items starting Sept. 6. Auction items include Kendra Scott jewelry donated from C.P. McGinty Jewelers, tickets to upcoming shows at River City Players Community Theatre and baskets donated by local businesses.
Raffle tickets can also be purchased beforehand. Ticket holders stand to win a Gucci handbag valued at $2,890 and a smoker worth $1,499.
All funds raised from the event will go toward Old Town Cape's mission to revitalize downtown Cape Girardeau, Haynes said.
Old Town Cape has hosted annual fundraisers for over 20 years. Last year was the first year Old Town Cape leaders branded their fundraiser as Revivify. It was previously the Charles L. Hutson Auction.
The new name plays into what Old Town Cape hopes to accomplish as a not-for-profit, Haynes said.
"It's really fitting for what we feel like we do with our revitalization efforts," Haynes said. "Not only do we want to provide an opportunity for folks to participate in this auction and win some cool items with the raffles, we want to support a great cause to make our downtown even better."
Those interested in participating in the Charles L. Hutson Silent Auction or buying raffle tickets can do so at www.charityauction.bid/revivify.
