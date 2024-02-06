Revivify and relax!

Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said the key word for 2020 is innovate.

Liz Haynes

That's exactly what organizers for the annual Old Town Cape fundraiser are doing by holding Revivify, a multi-faceted fundraiser to benefit OTC's revitalization efforts in downtown Cape Girardeau, set to happen between 4 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

The fundraiser can be attended in person at Century Casino Cape Girardeau or online from the comfort of attendees' own homes, Haynes said.

"We still had to raise the money to continue doing what we do," Haynes said.

If people are comfortable attending in person, Haynes said, the event at Century Casino will be free to attend, and social distancing and masks will be required. It will be an open house style event, with raffles and live music, as well as scheduled entertainment, she said.

The event website at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/revivify has more details, including the app, Auctria, which will handle the event's auction, Haynes said.

Even in-person attendees will use the app to bid, she said.

Prior to the event, beginning Oct. 19, Haynes said, the silent auction opens so bidders can chime in for four days total.