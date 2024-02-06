ORAN, Mo. -- The wife of an Oran alderman asked the town board Tuesday to resurrect the city's police board to oversee police operations in response to allegations of timecard fraud and nepotism involving the town's police department.

Mayor Gary Senciboy and the board took no action at the public meeting at city hall.

Cindy Seyer, whose husband serves on the board, and former city clerk Debra Phillips last month requested the town board ask the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the matter. The aldermen denied the request at the special meeting.

The women renewed their request for an independent investigation Tuesday, but city officials did not take up the request during the brief board meeting.

Seyer has made similar requests to the Missouri Attorney General's Office and Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury.

Debra Phillips, former Oran city clerk, addresses the city's board of aldermen Tuesday in Oran, Missouri. Fred Lynch

The Missouri Attorney General's Office said Monday it is reviewing the request.

Drury has not responded to Seyer's request.

Seyer said Oran had a police board from 1980 to 1995 and again in 2005 and 2006. She said after the meeting re-establishing a police board would bring accountability to the police department.

Phillips and Seyer have raised accusations former police officer Jason Ourth committed timecard fraud and that police chief Gregg Ourth's hiring of his son Jason as a part-time officer constituted nepotism and violated city policy.

The women have said Gregg Ourth clocked in his son, but there is little or no evidence he worked as a police officer.

Cindy Seyer addresses the city's board of aldermen Tuesday in Oran, Missouri. Fred Lynch

Senciboy and other city officials have dismissed the accusations as unfounded.

They said recently Jason Ourth was doing undercover, surveillance work at night.

Jason Ourth served as a part-time officer for Oran for a little more than three years. He resigned last month amid the fraud accusations.

Jason Ourth did not attend Tuesday's board meeting. His father, Gregg, attended but did not speak about the allegations. The mayor and board members also said nothing at the meeting about the accusations.

Seyer told the board the city used to place an ad in the newspaper to fill open positions, including police positions.