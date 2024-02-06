Reviews mixed of bill that would expand charter schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Some parents are praising legislation that would expand charter schools in Missouri, while administrators for traditional public schools are raising concerns they will drain resources.

Republican Rep. Rebecca Roeber of Lee's Summit has introduced a bill that would allow charter schools in any city with more than 30,000 residents, the Columbia Missourian reported. Currently, charters are mostly limited to students residing in the Kansas City and St. Louis districts, as well as those in unaccredited school systems.

"I am not against traditional public schools," Roeber said. "However, when they are not working for kids, families should have other options."

During a hearing this past week before the House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education, several parents, teachers and education stakeholders shared emotional testimony about how school choice has opened access to quality education.

Carmen Ward said her son, who has autism and intellectual disabilities, bounced around public and private elementary schools in St. Louis for years. She said it wasn't until he reached fifth grade Ward found somewhere that met his special educational needs: KIPP, which is short for the Knowledge is Power Program, part of a national not-for-profit network of public charter schools.