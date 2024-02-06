Review of old court cases continues in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. -- Officials in Ferguson still are poring over old municipal-court cases trying to determine which should be dismissed as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to reform police and court practices, residents were told Wednesday.

About 90 people showed up for the Justice Department's update on a consent agreement with the St. Louis suburb where Michael Brown died in a 2014 police shooting that was a catalyst for the national Black Lives Matter movement.

Several residents questioned the progress being made toward handling the backlog of municipal-court cases. They urged officials to speed up the review.

"People's lives are getting caught up by a simple case of running a stop sign," Alicia Street, 32, said.

Ferguson officials are looking at pre-2014 cases. They said they don't know how long the review of cases will take.

City manager De'Carlon Seewood said more than 10,000 old cases still are being reviewed by the city prosecutor with plans to dismiss charges for minor infractions such as traffic violations.

Justice Department attorney Jude Volek said 32,000 cases previously have been dismissed. Many were for failure to appear in court -- a citation often criticized as one that helps the city of about 20,000 residents generate revenue largely on the backs of poor and minority residents.

"We recognize some of the urgency to get through these cases," another Justice Department attorney, Sharon Brett, said. "We understand what's at stake here."