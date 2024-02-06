All sections
NewsMay 4, 2023

Revere Plastics to close location in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Daily American Republic has confirmed employees of Revere Plastics in Poplar Bluff were notified Wednesday, May 3, the plant will be closing. Officials with Revere said it will impact 85 jobs in Poplar Bluff. Additional information is expected from company officials and will be updated as it becomes available...

Donna Farley
story image illustation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Daily American Republic has confirmed employees of Revere Plastics in Poplar Bluff were notified Wednesday, May 3, the plant will be closing.

Officials with Revere said it will impact 85 jobs in Poplar Bluff. Additional information is expected from company officials and will be updated as it becomes available.

Revere Plastics in Poplar Bluff, according to the company website, has provided products including fuel tanks, engine rewinds, power-tool housings, small-appliance components and medical components.

Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, the company reports it has more than 50 years of experience in plastics and manufacturing.

For over the past 25 years, Revere Plastics Systems has remained in the top 100 plastic injection molders, with presses ranging in 25-3,300 tons, the company has reported. Across locations in Michigan, Alabama, Iowa, Ohio, Kansas, Indiana, Canada and Mexico, the company shared it has 1,200 people in manufacturing.

