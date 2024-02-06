Revenue agency gives records after Missouri auditor subpoena

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Department of Revenue has provided records after a subpoena by the state auditor.
The agency released the documents Thursday, the day after Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a subpoena.
Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden called the action by the Democratic auditor a "political stunt."
Galloway had said she waited six weeks for information on whether the Revenue Department was meeting a 45-day deadline to issue tax refunds. After that, the state owes interest.
New revenue director Joel Walters in an April 7 letter asked for more time because he'd only recently got the job. In later letters, he questioned Galloway's right to conduct performance audits. The agency ultimately provided some documents but declined others, citing privacy concerns.
Galloway said her office is reviewing the documents.
