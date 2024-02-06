Revenue agency gives records after Missouri auditor subpoena

Galloway had said she waited six weeks for information on whether the Revenue Department was meeting a 45-day deadline to issue tax refunds. After that, the state owes interest.

New revenue director Joel Walters in an April 7 letter asked for more time because he'd only recently got the job. In later letters, he questioned Galloway's right to conduct performance audits. The agency ultimately provided some documents but declined others, citing privacy concerns.

Galloway said her office is reviewing the documents.