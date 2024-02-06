All sections
NewsJanuary 26, 2021

'Revenge of the Space Pandas' coming to River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University Theatre students will perform "Revenge of the Space Pandas" Friday through Sunday at the Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast's River Campus. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14.25 or $3 for Southeast students who present a valid student I.D...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri State University Theatre students will perform "Revenge of the Space Pandas" Friday through Sunday at the Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast's River Campus.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14.25 or $3 for Southeast students who present a valid student I.D.

The play by David Mamet follows a trio of friends who find themselves stuck 50 light years away from the Earth, where they encounter Space Pandas who promise to return them home, according to a news release from the River Campus. However, when the Supreme Ruler of the alien planet decides he wants a wool sweater, Binky, Vivian and the wool-covered Bob the Sheep are in for a "wild ride."

Call the box office at (573) 651-2265 to inquire about discounts for children, high school students, senior citizens, military and current and retired Southeast faculty and staff. For more information about upcoming shows at the River Campus, visit www.rivercampus.org.

