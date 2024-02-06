Retrieving Freedom puppies ready for foster placement

SEDALIA, Mo. -- As the new Sedalia Retrieving Freedom Inc. headquarters is being built, puppies are already being placed into foster homes and receiving classroom training.

RFI provides service dogs for military veterans and for children who have autism. It was founded in 2011 by Scott Dewy and Charles Dwyer, with the first facility established in Waverly, Iowa. The $2.5 million Sedalia location will be the third RFI facility and sits on property donated by Bob and Barbara Hayden.

Puppy classes were hosted for nine pups earlier this month at Katy Park Baptist Church, with two designated to enter local foster homes.

"We host puppy foster class once a month here in the Sedalia area," director of dog training and placement Kyle Cory-Yaeggi said. "We've had two very generous churches that have allowed us to operate here."

Foster puppy classes have been hosted at First Christian Church and Katy Park Baptist and also on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

"For our foster program, these are families in the local community that want to foster a puppy for future service work," Cory-Yaeggi explained. "They go through a set number of classes within our program to get the training, before we give them a puppy."

After foster individuals receive a puppy Retrieving Freedom still meets with them on a monthly basis.

"They will foster the dog from eight weeks of age up to 10 months or a year," he said. "We have 15 or so different families that are actively in the process of working through the different classes."

Three families have finished the training; two families received puppies at a recent class session.

The program uses Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers and crosses such as Lab/golden and some doodle crosses.

Once the puppies leave the foster program they will be housed at the new Sedalia RFI facility, which has room for 28 dogs.