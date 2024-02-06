All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 12, 2022

Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to speak to SEMO graduates this weekend

Retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who has represented Missouri in Congress for 26 years and in the Senate since 2011, will deliver remarks at the 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, fall commencement at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speak during a news conference with members of the Senate Republican leadership Tuesday, Dec. 6, on Capitol Hill in Washington. From the right, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. Blunt will speak during Southeast Missouri State University's 2 p.m. fall commencement Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Show Me Center.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speak during a news conference with members of the Senate Republican leadership Tuesday, Dec. 6, on Capitol Hill in Washington. From the right, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. Blunt will speak during Southeast Missouri State University's 2 p.m. fall commencement Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Show Me Center.Mariam Zuhaib ~ Associated Press, file

Retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who has represented Missouri in Congress for 26 years and in the Senate since 2011, will deliver remarks at the 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, fall commencement at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center.

Blunt, 70, will be presented with the Vandiver Show Me State Award for his public service and commitment to SEMO over the years, according to a university news release.

The award is in memory of former SEMO president William Duncan Vandiver, who led Missouri State Normal School at Cape Girardeau, SEMO's predecessor institution, from 1893 to 1897.

Vandiver, who himself served four terms in Congress around the turn of the 20th century, is credited with popularizing the expression, "I'm from Missouri, you've got to show me," which later became the state's nickname.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Blunt's appearance at SEMO comes just weeks before he leaves Washington and is succeeded by GOP Sen.-elect Eric Schmitt.

The two-term senator's Tuesday, Dec. 6, farewell address to his Senate colleagues may be viewed at www.c-span.org/video/?524627-4/senator-roy-blunt-farewell-speech.

Blunt's son, Matt Blunt, was Missouri's governor from 2005 to 2009.

Of note

  • SEMO professor Erin Fluegge will speak during the 10 a.m. commencement exercises.
  • A total of 1,071 students will be conferred degrees at the two events — 675 undergraduates, 380 master's graduates and 16 specialist candidates.
  • Since its 1873 founding, Southeast Missouri State University and its predecessor institutions have awarded 94,564 degrees.
  • Those unable to attend commencement in-person may watch at www.semo.edu/commencement.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy