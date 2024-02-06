Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to speak to SEMO graduates this weekend

Retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who has represented Missouri in Congress for 26 years and in the Senate since 2011, will deliver remarks at the 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, fall commencement at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center.
Blunt, 70, will be presented with the Vandiver Show Me State Award for his public service and commitment to SEMO over the years, according to a university news release.
The award is in memory of former SEMO president William Duncan Vandiver, who led Missouri State Normal School at Cape Girardeau, SEMO's predecessor institution, from 1893 to 1897.
Vandiver, who himself served four terms in Congress around the turn of the 20th century, is credited with popularizing the expression, "I'm from Missouri, you've got to show me," which later became the state's nickname.
Blunt's appearance at SEMO comes just weeks before he leaves Washington and is succeeded by GOP Sen.-elect Eric Schmitt.
The two-term senator's Tuesday, Dec. 6, farewell address to his Senate colleagues may be viewed at www.c-span.org/video/?524627-4/senator-roy-blunt-farewell-speech.
Blunt's son, Matt Blunt, was Missouri's governor from 2005 to 2009.
