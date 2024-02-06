Retiring Kent Peetz reflects on career with City of Jackson

Kent Peetz is quite definitive about the importance of public works in our lives.

Peetz, who will retire Wednesday, Jan. 25, after more than 17 years with City of Jackson, puts his thoughts in stark terms.

"Modern civilization cannot survive without public works," said Peetz, who became Jackson's Public Works director in 2018. "People take for granted when they turn the water tap on, water will be there, that it will be safe to cook with or to give your baby."

Peetz, whose tenure with Jackson began in August 2005 under former mayor and now First Ward Alderman Paul Sander, seems proudest of Jackson's wastewater treatment plant on Lee Avenue.

"We clean wastewater up to where it can be reused again by Mother Nature," said Peetz, a 1980 graduate of Jackson High School, who received his engineering education at the University of Arkansas.

Cooperation

Peetz noted the water Jackson was able to give City of Cape Girardeau after the latter sustained a break in a 14-inch main Oct. 3, resulting in low water pressure in the county's largest city and a citywide boil advisory.