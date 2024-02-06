Retiring Kent Peetz reflects on career with City of Jackson

Kent Peetz is quite definitive about the importance of public works in our lives.
Peetz, who will retire Wednesday, Jan. 25, after more than 17 years with City of Jackson, puts his thoughts in stark terms.
"Modern civilization cannot survive without public works," said Peetz, who became Jackson's Public Works director in 2018. "People take for granted when they turn the water tap on, water will be there, that it will be safe to cook with or to give your baby."
Peetz, whose tenure with Jackson began in August 2005 under former mayor and now First Ward Alderman Paul Sander, seems proudest of Jackson's wastewater treatment plant on Lee Avenue.
"We clean wastewater up to where it can be reused again by Mother Nature," said Peetz, a 1980 graduate of Jackson High School, who received his engineering education at the University of Arkansas.
Peetz noted the water Jackson was able to give City of Cape Girardeau after the latter sustained a break in a 14-inch main Oct. 3, resulting in low water pressure in the county's largest city and a citywide boil advisory.
"When Cape had its big event, the interconnect between our two systems had never before been used or even tested. We opened up our valve and, fortunately, our east water tower was full and we were able to provide them water for about 12 hours," Peetz recalled.
Peetz said he will take a month off after formal retirement. He will then begin working for St. Louis-headquartered professional services firm Horner & Shifrin Engineering, representing the company in work throughout Southeast Missouri.
"I'm a lucky guy. I got to come back home and live on the 130-acre farm my great-grandfather bought 101 years ago," he said.
The city plans a reception for Peetz on Monday, Aug. 23.
Janet Sanders, current city Building and Planning manager, will succeed Peetz.
