Robert Gifford has visited Earth's most contentious spot, Ukraine, 17 times in the past 30 years on self-funded trips.

Gifford, who is retired in 2004 as a music faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, got started going to the besieged country three decades ago.

It all started with a hard-to-read letter sent by a Ukrainian oboe teacher.

"In 1991, I received a letter because I'm a member of a group of international [music] conductors," Gifford said. "It was a plea for help for students. I just decided I was going to go and made my first trip in 1992 and kept returning."

Gifford and his wife, Ann, today sponsor a scholarship for music students in Ukraine.

"I've gone to Ukraine twice," said Ann Gifford, saying she found the people to be warm, caring and welcoming.

Robert Gifford suspects he may not see the nation he has come to love in the future.

"I would love to return again, but at age 80, I may have to stop circling the globe," he said, noting Rotary International provided him with a one-time "Global Grant" to purchase musical instruments in Ukraine.

Daria Hudymenko, a visiting music scholar at SEMO from Ukraine, is living with the Giffords in Cape Girardeau.