After writing 33 books on subjects as varied as William Faulkner, coach Ron Shumate at Southeast Missouri State University, and baseball, Bob Hamblin has authored a novel, ï¿½Leaving Here,ï¿½ about a depressed lawyer drawn into the fight for gay rights in small-town Missouri in the early 1990s.

Robert Hamlin, professor emeritus of English at Southeast Missouri State University, sits for a portrait Monday at a desk in his home in front of a typewriter he shares with his wife, Kaye, and used to use for writing. TYLER GRAEF

ï¿½Most of us have relatives or friends who are gay,ï¿½ Hamblin said, ï¿½and I am very much aware how theyï¿½re mistreated.ï¿½

While Hamblin said the bookï¿½s point is a bit heavy-handed, ï¿½Thatï¿½s intentional. I thought this was something I wanted to say, and I think it needs to be said.ï¿½

Hamblin said there has been plenty to be disappointed about in the fight for gay rights, in recent years especially, but at the time he was writing the book, he was more optimistic about progress.

The bookï¿½s plot revolves around a lawyer fighting depression who meets and befriends a group of lesbians, Hamblin said, then finds purpose and redemption in fighting for their rights.

Robert Hamblin leafs through a copy of his recently-published novel, "Leaving Here," Monday in his home in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

The title refers to the lawyer character, initially, Hamblin said, but in an interesting coincidence, he discovered after it was written the title is shared by a rock song covered by several artists, including The Who, about a group of women leaving home as a protest against mistreatment.

And, he said, the title is a testament to positive changes as people in general begin to be more tolerant.

ï¿½Leaving Hereï¿½ is set in 1994, in a fictionalized town in the foothills of the Missouri Ozarks.

ï¿½Small towns are pretty universal,ï¿½ Hamblin said, adding he drew upon people, places and events readers might know about.

Hamblin retired in 2013 after 50 years teaching literature at Southeast, and, among other accomplishments, brought the Louis Brodsky collection of famed novelist William Faulknerï¿½s writings, now curated by the Center for Faulkner Studies at Southeast.

ï¿½Faulkner is really the only major figure Iï¿½ve written about,ï¿½ Hamblin said.

Most of his other work has been focused on small-town life, and the figures at the edges ï¿½ the stories of the ï¿½little peopleï¿½ who arenï¿½t always heard, he said.