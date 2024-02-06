All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 10, 2022
Retired SEMO communications director Hayes wins AAF award
Ann Hayes, who worked in communications for Southeast Missouri State University for 29 years and served under five SEMO presidents before her 2020 retirement, is being awarded the 2022 Silver Medal by the Cape Girardeau affiliate of American Advertising Federation...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ann Hayes, former longtime director of communications for Southeast Missouri State University, who retired in 2020, will receive the Silver Medal Award from American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau in a virtual ceremony Feb. 25.
Ann Hayes, former longtime director of communications for Southeast Missouri State University, who retired in 2020, will receive the Silver Medal Award from American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau in a virtual ceremony Feb. 25.Submitted

Ann Hayes, who worked in communications for Southeast Missouri State University for 29 years and served under five SEMO presidents before her 2020 retirement, is being awarded the 2022 Silver Medal by the Cape Girardeau affiliate of American Advertising Federation.

Hayes, who was hired as director of the university's News Bureau in March 1991 under the tenure of Southeast's first woman president, Kala Stroup, was promoted to director of communications in late 2017 and served as a member of current president Carlos Vargas' executive team.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Silver Medal Award was established in 1959 to recognize men and women "who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and who have been active in furthering the industry's standards, creative excellence and responsibility in areas of social concern," according to an AAF/Cape Girardeau email.

Hayes, who worked for St. Louis' Fleishman Hillard public relations and marketing agency before arriving at Southeast, is a May 2017 winner of SEMO's Shout Out Award, given by the university president's office to those employees who extend "extra effort to help challenge and inspire students."

Hayes, who will receive her award in a virtual AAF ceremony Feb. 25, received her undergraduate degree from Saint Mary's College in Indiana and a Master of Science in journalism from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy