Retired SEMO communications director Hayes wins AAF award

Ann Hayes, who worked in communications for Southeast Missouri State University for 29 years and served under five SEMO presidents before her 2020 retirement, is being awarded the 2022 Silver Medal by the Cape Girardeau affiliate of American Advertising Federation.
Hayes, who was hired as director of the university's News Bureau in March 1991 under the tenure of Southeast's first woman president, Kala Stroup, was promoted to director of communications in late 2017 and served as a member of current president Carlos Vargas' executive team.
The Silver Medal Award was established in 1959 to recognize men and women "who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and who have been active in furthering the industry's standards, creative excellence and responsibility in areas of social concern," according to an AAF/Cape Girardeau email.
Hayes, who worked for St. Louis' Fleishman Hillard public relations and marketing agency before arriving at Southeast, is a May 2017 winner of SEMO's Shout Out Award, given by the university president's office to those employees who extend "extra effort to help challenge and inspire students."
Hayes, who will receive her award in a virtual AAF ceremony Feb. 25, received her undergraduate degree from Saint Mary's College in Indiana and a Master of Science in journalism from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
