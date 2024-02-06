A retired Catholic priest is accused of sexually abusing a child while he was a ï¿½transitional deaconï¿½ at St. Maryï¿½s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau in the early 1970s, a church official said Monday.

The allegation against the Rev. Fred Lutz was reported to the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau in 2006 but not disclosed publicly until this week, said Leslie Anne Eidson, communications director for the diocese.

The allegation was reported Sunday in a diocese letter sent to all the churches in which he served, including St. Maryï¿½s and Immaculate Conception in Jackson. The letter was included in church bulletins.

Born in 1943, Lutz served in St. Maryï¿½s Cathedral as a transitional deacon from 1972 to 1973. He was ordained in 1973.

He later served as a pastor for several Southeast Missouri parishes.

He pastored Immaculate Conception Parish in Jackson in 1987, Guardian Angel Parish in Oran in 1994 and St. Joseph Parish in Advance and St. Anthony Parish in Glennon in 1996, according to the diocese.

In 2003, he pastored St. Benedict Parish in Doniphan, Missouri.

On Monday, the diocese issued a news release.

Under church policy, the diocese should have publicly disclosed the allegation in 2006 when it surfaced, Eidson told the Southeast Missourian.

Diocese officials learned of the lack of public notification as part of a church-launched inquiry into the personnel records of all its clerical and lay staff dating back more than five decades, Eidson said.

Pastoral support was provided to the victim, she said.

In addition to Lutz, the diocese reported sexual-abuse allegations Monday against the Rev. John Brath and Monsignor John Rynish, both of whom are deceased.

Brath died in 2014; Rynish died in 2001, according to the diocese news release. Neither served churches in Cape Girardeau County or the immediately surrounding counties, according to diocese records.

Eidson said diocese officials found the allegation against Lutz to be ï¿½credibleï¿½ and reported the allegation to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorneyï¿½s Office and the stateï¿½s child abuse and neglect hotline in 2006, she said.