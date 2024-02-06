A retired Catholic priest was arrested Wednesday on a Stoddard County warrant for alleged sex crimes perpetrated while serving as the priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Advance, Missouri, according to information released by Stoddard County prosecutors.

Frederick Joseph Lutz, 76, of Springfield, Missouri, was charged with the unclassified felony of forcible sodomy, two class C felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one class C felony count of sexual abuse, according to an arrest warrant signed Tuesday by Stoddard County Circuit Judge Joe Satterfield. His bond was set at $125,000.

According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigator Tim McCoy, Lutz allegedly forced a 17-year-old boy to perform oral sex inside the rectory at St. Joseph in 2000.

Upon returning home, the alleged victim informed his father of the incident and the father spoke to a teacher who in turn told Lutz about the conversation, McCoy wrote.

The priest called the boy’s father to his office a few weeks later and apologized for the incident, blaming his actions on the consumption of alcohol, McCoy stated. According to the probable-cause affidavit, Lutz was “very nervous” and “sweating” as he attempted to explain the sexual assault to the boy’s father and also admitted to have recently broken up with a boyfriend.

The release stated the allegations against Lutz were discovered in church documents by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office during its investigation into Catholic priest abuse.

The allegations were referred to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Jan. 2, according to the release, and the charges filed in Stoddard County against Lutz are dated Feb. 18.

McCoy also stated that while investigating the alleged sex crimes committed by the priest in 2000, he learned of an additional allegation against Lutz regarding alleged sex crimes committed in Cape Girardeau in the summer of 1972.