Retailer may come to Jackson; rezoning needed first

A request to rezone property on East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson could bring a new retailer to the city, according to public documents.

On Sept. 13, Jackson’s planning and zoning commission heard a rezoning request for 2421 and 2505 E. Jackson Blvd. and 2615 Hilltop Drive.

The three adjoining properties are vacant, formerly used as residential.

Property owner Donna Rushing of Jackson confirmed to the commission she, her brother, Roger Yancey, and sister-in-law, Charlotte Yancey, own the lots, and the Realtor is Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Place Ltd. in Cape Girardeau.

“There is an interested party who would like more than two acres,” stated the Sept. 13 meeting journal from P&Z.

The journal refers to an undisclosed retail firm Kelsey called “a high-credit, high-transaction national retailer.”

The lots total about 6.7 acres.

Two houses on the acreage were demolished in May, and the land was leveled.

Kelsey said by phone Friday there has been “significant increase” in inquiries since those actions were taken.

“Obviously, it’s a prime site,” Kelsey said. “In our industry, we call that high-traffic, high-visibility corridor all through the East Jackson Boulevard area.”

Kelsey said Jackson’s commercial development “speaks well to a nice, business-friendly climate in Jackson.”

The front two acres, facing East Jackson Boulevard, are zoned general commercial, but the rear four acres are zoned residential, which would make them difficult to sell, stated Rushing in the journal.

The lots would be rezoned to general commercial for sale as future commercial use.