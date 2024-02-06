Retail projects delayed at old Kmart building

It appears the opening of two retail stores in Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building, originally scheduled for as soon as later this month, may not happen until early 2020.

The building, at 11 S. Kingshighway, has been vacant since November when Kmart's "Big K" store closed.

Orscheln Farm & Home confirmed in late April that it would move its Cape Girardeau store into approximately 50,000 of the Kmart building's 82,600 square feet by sometime this fall. That will be about four times the size of the store's current location at 338 S. Christine St.

Kmart stands at 11 S Kingshighway Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

A second retailer, Bargain Hunt based in Nashville, Tennessee, announced in early May that it would occupy the building's remaining 30,000 square feet. At that time, Bargain Hunt said its Cape Girardeau store, the company's first Missouri outlet, would open in late August.

However, representatives of both retailers now say their store openings have been delayed.

Orscheln director of store planning David Hult said plans for the relocation of the Cape Girardeau store are "still moving along" and that Orscheln is continuing to "work with the building's owner on finalizing details so that we can open for our customers early next year."