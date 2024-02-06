Retail projects delayed at old Kmart building

It appears the opening of two retail stores in Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building, originally scheduled for as soon as later this month, may not happen until early 2020.
The building, at 11 S. Kingshighway, has been vacant since November when Kmart's "Big K" store closed.
Orscheln Farm & Home confirmed in late April that it would move its Cape Girardeau store into approximately 50,000 of the Kmart building's 82,600 square feet by sometime this fall. That will be about four times the size of the store's current location at 338 S. Christine St.
A second retailer, Bargain Hunt based in Nashville, Tennessee, announced in early May that it would occupy the building's remaining 30,000 square feet. At that time, Bargain Hunt said its Cape Girardeau store, the company's first Missouri outlet, would open in late August.
However, representatives of both retailers now say their store openings have been delayed.
Orscheln director of store planning David Hult said plans for the relocation of the Cape Girardeau store are "still moving along" and that Orscheln is continuing to "work with the building's owner on finalizing details so that we can open for our customers early next year."
Andrea Jacobs, marketing manager for Bargain Hunt, said Wednesday "we do not currently have an updated opening date" and confirmed the store will not open in late August as was originally planned.
"I don't know when we will have an update," she said.
The Kmart building is owned by Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust headquartered in New York City. Seritage controls 198 wholly-owned properties and 27 joint venture properties in 46 states and Puerto Rico. Most, if not all, of the company's portfolio was acquired from Sears Holdings in 2015.
In addition to the Kmart building in Cape Girardeau, Seritage owns three other properties in Missouri, located in Springfield, Jefferson City and north St. Louis County.
Seritage did not respond to inquiries from the Missourian Wednesday about a timeline for the Orscheln and Bargain Hunt openings.
Meanwhile, Orscheln employees at the Cape Girardeau store say they're getting periodic updates from the company's headquarters in Moberly, Missouri.
"We're still here, and it's business as usual for us," said Lorie Fisher, who manages the store. "We're just waiting for things to move along and for them to get the details worked out."
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.