Results from 2 Missouri high-school tests tossed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri education officials Wednesday said results from two statewide tests can't be used to gauge how well public-school districts are educating high-school students.

Education commissioner Margie Vandeven told reporters the high-school Algebra I and English II end-of-course assessments from this past school year are being tossed out because they lacked "year-to-year comparisons." They won't be used as part of accountability metrics to determine how well schools are doing and whether they've progressed over time.

"That's absolutely our primary concern, is making sure no one is negatively penalized for this type of experience," Vandeven said.

The department noticed potential issues when the results were delivered in late July, Vandeven said. An advisory committee on Aug. 18 recommended the algebra and English test results not be used in school metrics.

Vandeven declined to provide more details on what went wrong with the tests, but she said they're holding Minneapolis-based developer Questar accountable. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education attorney Bill Thornton said the agency is hesitant to discuss more specifics because the issue might end up in court.