Restrictions in place at new courthouse due to coronavirus

The new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will open today under unusual circumstances. Rarely, if ever, has a courthouse opened during a pandemic.

As a result, a set of rules have been issued court personnel and courthouse visitors are to follow under “phase one” of Missouri’s three-phase COVID-19 recovery plan as outlined by Gov. Mike Parson. The rules will limit access to the courthouse and court proceedings at least through the rest of this month.

“All circuit, associate circuit and municipal divisions of the 32nd Judicial Circuit will begin operations subject to the operational directives set out in this administrative order,” according Presiding Judge Ben Lewis, who said the order will remain in effect until further directives are issued.