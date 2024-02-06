Restrictions in place at new courthouse due to coronavirus

The new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will open today under unusual circumstances. Rarely, if ever, has a courthouse opened during a pandemic.
As a result, a set of rules have been issued court personnel and courthouse visitors are to follow under “phase one” of Missouri’s three-phase COVID-19 recovery plan as outlined by Gov. Mike Parson. The rules will limit access to the courthouse and court proceedings at least through the rest of this month.
“All circuit, associate circuit and municipal divisions of the 32nd Judicial Circuit will begin operations subject to the operational directives set out in this administrative order,” according Presiding Judge Ben Lewis, who said the order will remain in effect until further directives are issued.
The directive includes the following list of bulleted items, quoted verbatim from the order:
The directives “must remain in effect until at least May 31 and they may be extended if the incidence of COVID-19 significantly increases above the current relatively low level,” Lewis said in an email about the courthouse regulations during the coronavirus outbreak.
“This order is for phase one. We will hopefully progress through phases two and three if we do not see a worsening of COVID-19 in the three counties of our circuit,” Lewis continued. “In the event of a dangerous increase in the incidence of COVID-19, the court may revert to phase zero or a complete closure of the court.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.