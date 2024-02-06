Restoration work begins on historic Port Cape

Work is underway on the exterior restorations of the Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge downtown. The Mason Medic began tuck pointing work Thursday, Oct. 20, which could extend the building life by up to 100 years. Owner Doc Cain said his goal with the work was to restore the building rather than replace historic elements of the riverfront stalwart. The project also includes painting the exterior and restoring the "iconic" Coca-Cola mural, which will be handled by local artist Craig Thomas, Cain said. The owner said he hopes the work will be completed by winter. Submitted