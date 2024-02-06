Restoration Community Church hosting foster care seminar Saturday

Restoration Community Church in Scott City, 405 E. Main St., will be hosting its first foster care info-seminar from noon to 1:30 p.m Saturday.
In a video posted to his Facebook account, senior pastor Bob Lenz has welcomed guests to attend, whether they are planning to become a foster parent or just curious to learn more, promising "light refreshments" and "special guest speakers."
Lenz reminded viewers May was foster care awareness month, and 400 kids are in the local foster care system, with over 8,000 in the State of Missouri.
For the event, Restoration Community Church has partnered with Scott City Community Interactive Parks Program (SCIPP), an organization committed to strengthening the local community with yearly events.