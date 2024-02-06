Restoration brightens Islamic Center

This Friday, Oct. 13, will mark a year since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau purchased the old Masonic Temple on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Since then, it has given the building's facade a face-lift and the interior some much-needed cleaning, carpeting, comfy couches and chairs.

It's been more than three years since an arsonist's fire damaged much of the Islamic Center's previous home located at 298 N. West End Blvd. The members of the mosque continued to meet for prayers in the undamaged portion of the building until Shafiq Malik, the Islamic Center's president, was able to purchase the former Masonic Temple in fall of 2022.

The building, previously a brown block of stone, has been transformed by a two-tone blue and black paint job with a large silver symbol for God, front and center.

The terrace was enclosed with windows along the front and doors on either end. Stone planters with tropical plants were added beneath each window. A stylish brick and wrought iron fence now lines the front of the property.

Inside, the large 1,500-square-foot meeting room was converted into the mosque's prayer hall. The dingy brown walls were given a fresh coat of light-yellow paint. The worn linoleum floors were covered by a plush light blue and yellow carpet with a repeating design of decorative pillars stretching nearly the entire length of the room. Also, two rooms were converted into a comfortable library and lounge area.

Tahsin Khalid, the imam of the Islamic Center and a professor of Elementary, Early & Special Education at Southeast Missouri State University, said he is very happy with their new building.

"Now we are on one of the main streets of Cape Girardeau," Khalid said. "We're more accessible and more people can see it. Attendance at nightly prayers has doubled since we opened the new Islamic Center."

Malik said he was thankful for all the support the Islamic Center received from the people, city and churches of Cape Girardeau. He said he feels a part of this community that accepted the center with open arms.

