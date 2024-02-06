Restoration brightens Islamic Center

This Friday, Oct. 13, will mark a year since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau purchased the old Masonic Temple on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Since then, it has given the building's facade a face-lift and the interior some much-needed cleaning, carpeting, comfy couches and chairs.
It's been more than three years since an arsonist's fire damaged much of the Islamic Center's previous home located at 298 N. West End Blvd. The members of the mosque continued to meet for prayers in the undamaged portion of the building until Shafiq Malik, the Islamic Center's president, was able to purchase the former Masonic Temple in fall of 2022.
The building, previously a brown block of stone, has been transformed by a two-tone blue and black paint job with a large silver symbol for God, front and center.
The terrace was enclosed with windows along the front and doors on either end. Stone planters with tropical plants were added beneath each window. A stylish brick and wrought iron fence now lines the front of the property.
Inside, the large 1,500-square-foot meeting room was converted into the mosque's prayer hall. The dingy brown walls were given a fresh coat of light-yellow paint. The worn linoleum floors were covered by a plush light blue and yellow carpet with a repeating design of decorative pillars stretching nearly the entire length of the room. Also, two rooms were converted into a comfortable library and lounge area.
Tahsin Khalid, the imam of the Islamic Center and a professor of Elementary, Early & Special Education at Southeast Missouri State University, said he is very happy with their new building.
"Now we are on one of the main streets of Cape Girardeau," Khalid said. "We're more accessible and more people can see it. Attendance at nightly prayers has doubled since we opened the new Islamic Center."
Malik said he was thankful for all the support the Islamic Center received from the people, city and churches of Cape Girardeau. He said he feels a part of this community that accepted the center with open arms.
"A bad incident happened, but a lot of good things came out of it," Malik said. "This place gives a sense of community to all of us. It's not just a place to worship. We give thanks to almighty God who helped us have this new home."
Though a lot of work has been completed, there is still plenty left to be done. Malik said the plan is to replace the building's roof, adding two glass domes and two stone pillars. He also said the plan is to add a small gym inside and a playground outside.
Malik said other work includes plans to replace the floors and paint the walls of the basement. The kitchen and large dining hall have already been used to host parties, while other spaces are used for a game room as well as children's Sunday school classes.
Malik said, after the fire, some of the Islamic Center's community started thinking about leaving Cape Girardeau because there was no longer enough space for social activities.
"Our community is so happy that we've been able to bring back Sunday school for their children, and our family gatherings," Malik said. "We have plenty of space now, so much more than before, even."
Khalid said the Islamic Center helps to bring in many skilled professionals to Cape Girardeau.
"Several men and women in our community are engineers working at places like Procter & Gamble, or professors at SEMO or doctors at SoutheastHEALTH," Khalid said. "They felt they could bring their families to live here because of the Islamic Center. If we were not here, they would maybe not come to Cape Girardeau."
Khalid said the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau is the only mosque between St. Louis and Nashville, Tennessee, and Carbondale, Illinois, and Springfield, Missouri. He said, because of this, many Muslims traveling in the Midwest plan their trip to go through Cape Girardeau.
"We have many travelers passing through Cape Girardeau who stop here to pray, which means they will also be stopping to eat in restaurants and maybe sleep in hotels," Khalid said.
Malik said the hope is to have much of the second phase of renovations done by spring of 2024 after which the plan is to host an open house and invite the whole community to come see its new home.
"This is my hometown," Malik said. "Cape Girardeau is the best town in the United States and we will do anything for Cape Girardeau. If they need us, we are there."
