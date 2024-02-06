Restaurants in Cape Girardeau planning Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Local restaurants in Cape Girardeau are gearing up for Cinco de Mayo, celebrated today.
Al Muñoz, owner of El Sol at 1105 Broadway, said the restaurant is having one of the largest celebrations in town.
After postponing a Cinco de Mayo event at his nearby establishment Fuel + Taco, 634 W. Main St. in Jackson, Muñoz pressed on with the Cape Girardeau event, despite fears of rain. In defiance of Mother Nature, Muñoz will deploy a 20-by-80-foot tent to shelter outdoor partygoers as dining continues indoors as usual.
The restaurant plans to offer a taco truck, beer wagon and margarita stand. Armed with their beer, tacos and margaritas, patrons will be treated to a live DJ at 2 p.m. Then, at 5 p.m., The Intention, a band that has been performing at El Sol's Cinco de Mayo events for the past eight years, will give its farewell performance.
Adam Katanani, in charge of social media marketing for El Sol and Fuel + Taco, said El Sol often gets a big turnout at these yearly celebrations.
"A lot of college students, a lot of people coming for the band and the party," Katanani said.
Muñoz added that Cinco de Mayo celebrations have taken on a unique identity in the United States.
"The celebration remembers the Battle of Puebla," Muñoz said. "A lot of people think it was our [Mexican] independence, but it was one victory against the French. It's celebrated in Mexico like Memorial Day. It's a lot bigger here in the States where it's become an opportunity to hang out, drink and enjoy the party, you know? It's about having a good time."
Muñoz's other venture, Fuel + Taco in Jackson, pushed its Cinco de Mayo celebration back to June 2, because of rain. That celebration will coincide with Fuel + Taco's one-year anniversary.
El Sol has posted full event information on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ElSolMexican.
Burrito-Ville, 913 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will also be hosting Cinco de Mayo celebrations, including live music from the Spacers and margarita specials, according to general manager Paige Garner. In addition to Burrito-Ville's usual Thursday special, 32-ounce margarita jugs will be offered. Spacers will take the stage at 6 p.m. to begin its musical set.
Information about Burrito-Ville's events may be found at www.facebook.com/BurritoVille.
Muy Bueno at 1751 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, will also change its routine for Cinco de Mayo. Manager Laly Martinez said "taco Tuesday" specials will be offered today, in honor of the holiday.
As a relatively restrained, family-centered establishment, Muy Bueno placed more emphasis on their tacos than margaritas and cerveza, Martinez said, and its small, corn-based "street tacos" will be available all day, in keeping with its reputation for authentic Mexican cuisine.
Muy Bueno's Facebook page may be found at www.facebook.com/muybuenocape.