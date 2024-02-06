Restaurants in Cape Girardeau planning Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Local restaurants in Cape Girardeau are gearing up for Cinco de Mayo, celebrated today.

Al Muñoz, owner of El Sol at 1105 Broadway, said the restaurant is having one of the largest celebrations in town.

After postponing a Cinco de Mayo event at his nearby establishment Fuel + Taco, 634 W. Main St. in Jackson, Muñoz pressed on with the Cape Girardeau event, despite fears of rain. In defiance of Mother Nature, Muñoz will deploy a 20-by-80-foot tent to shelter outdoor partygoers as dining continues indoors as usual.

The restaurant plans to offer a taco truck, beer wagon and margarita stand. Armed with their beer, tacos and margaritas, patrons will be treated to a live DJ at 2 p.m. Then, at 5 p.m., The Intention, a band that has been performing at El Sol's Cinco de Mayo events for the past eight years, will give its farewell performance.

Adam Katanani, in charge of social media marketing for El Sol and Fuel + Taco, said El Sol often gets a big turnout at these yearly celebrations.

"A lot of college students, a lot of people coming for the band and the party," Katanani said.

Muñoz added that Cinco de Mayo celebrations have taken on a unique identity in the United States.