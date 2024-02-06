All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 5, 2022
Restaurants in Cape Girardeau planning Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Local restaurants in Cape Girardeau are gearing up for Cinco de Mayo, celebrated today. Al Muñoz, owner of El Sol at 1105 Broadway, said the restaurant is having one of the largest celebrations in town. After postponing a Cinco de Mayo event at his nearby establishment Fuel + Taco, ...
Michael Leifer
El Sol owner Al Munoz, with his fiancee, Erin, says the restaurant at 1105 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will hold a Cinco de Mayo celebration starting this afternoon.
El Sol owner Al Munoz, with his fiancee, Erin, says the restaurant at 1105 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will hold a Cinco de Mayo celebration starting this afternoon.Courtesy of Adam Katanani

Local restaurants in Cape Girardeau are gearing up for Cinco de Mayo, celebrated today.

Al Muñoz, owner of El Sol at 1105 Broadway, said the restaurant is having one of the largest celebrations in town.

After postponing a Cinco de Mayo event at his nearby establishment Fuel + Taco, 634 W. Main St. in Jackson, Muñoz pressed on with the Cape Girardeau event, despite fears of rain. In defiance of Mother Nature, Muñoz will deploy a 20-by-80-foot tent to shelter outdoor partygoers as dining continues indoors as usual.

The restaurant plans to offer a taco truck, beer wagon and margarita stand. Armed with their beer, tacos and margaritas, patrons will be treated to a live DJ at 2 p.m. Then, at 5 p.m., The Intention, a band that has been performing at El Sol's Cinco de Mayo events for the past eight years, will give its farewell performance.

Adam Katanani, in charge of social media marketing for El Sol and Fuel + Taco, said El Sol often gets a big turnout at these yearly celebrations.

"A lot of college students, a lot of people coming for the band and the party," Katanani said.

Muñoz added that Cinco de Mayo celebrations have taken on a unique identity in the United States.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The celebration remembers the Battle of Puebla," Muñoz said. "A lot of people think it was our [Mexican] independence, but it was one victory against the French. It's celebrated in Mexico like Memorial Day. It's a lot bigger here in the States where it's become an opportunity to hang out, drink and enjoy the party, you know? It's about having a good time."

Muñoz's other venture, Fuel + Taco in Jackson, pushed its Cinco de Mayo celebration back to June 2, because of rain. That celebration will coincide with Fuel + Taco's one-year anniversary.

El Sol has posted full event information on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ElSolMexican.

Burrito-Ville, 913 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will also be hosting Cinco de Mayo celebrations, including live music from the Spacers and margarita specials, according to general manager Paige Garner. In addition to Burrito-Ville's usual Thursday special, 32-ounce margarita jugs will be offered. Spacers will take the stage at 6 p.m. to begin its musical set.

Information about Burrito-Ville's events may be found at www.facebook.com/BurritoVille.

Muy Bueno at 1751 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, will also change its routine for Cinco de Mayo. Manager Laly Martinez said "taco Tuesday" specials will be offered today, in honor of the holiday.

As a relatively restrained, family-centered establishment, Muy Bueno placed more emphasis on their tacos than margaritas and cerveza, Martinez said, and its small, corn-based "street tacos" will be available all day, in keeping with its reputation for authentic Mexican cuisine.

Muy Bueno's Facebook page may be found at www.facebook.com/muybuenocape.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy