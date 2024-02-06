When it was announced this week two side-by-side chain restaurants were closing within days of each other, there was immediate speculation the closures were coordinated and the property owner had imminent plans for the site.

Ruby Tuesday, 3069 William St., closed Monday while O'Charley's, 3093 William St., will close Sunday. The restaurants are at the intersection of William Street and Mount Auburn Road, one of the busiest intersections in Cape Girardeau.

When word surfaced in recent days they were shutting down, many people thought they were being evicted and the closures were coordinated. That's not the case, according to Drury Southwest senior vice president and general counsel Herb Wedemeier. DSW owns the property where the restaurants are located and leased the land to the restaurants.

"It's simply incorrect," he told the Missourian. "A lot of what's on social media has been inaccurate."

Wedemeier said both restaurants have been excellent business partners: "They've made great contributions to our community, and we've had a great relationship with them."

Ruby Tuesday is seen Monday at 3069 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The restaurant closed Monday, May 27, 2018. Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

He noted Ruby Tuesday and O'Charley's had separate lease agreements with DSW and lease renewal discussions were conducted independently.