Restaurants, businesses coping with water woes

A boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau is not only affecting individuals but businesses and restaurants as well.

Aaron Geis, manager of Culver's, said the issue is forcing significant changes at the restaurant.

"We are not able to use any of our soda fountains or any of our ice or tea urns or hot coffee," he noted. "We can't serve drinks in our traditional way. So instead, we are buying cans of soda and offering a limited selection of drinks via cans of soda. Our beverage supplier, Pepsi Mid-America, is going to be bringing us a large shipment of some cans over the next couple of days or at least until the boil water advisory is lifted."

Geis said cooks are using bottled water to cook food items.

Safety is a big concern, he added.

"As far as washing our hands, I checked with the local health department, and as long as we have hand sanitizer available for both our guests and team members, after we wash our hands then use hand sanitizer, we should be good from that standpoint," he said. "From a dishwashing standpoint, our dishwasher has sanitizer and a water heater booster attached, so we are able to sanitize and clean all of our dishes. ... Bathrooms are open to the public, we have notices on all of our bathrooms on the mirrors just reminding people of the boil water advisory and advise them to apply hand sanitizer after they wash their hands after using the restroom."