Restaurant, year-round farmers market proposed in downtown Cape

A proposed two-part development would bring a “farm-to-table” restaurant, year-round farmers market and new residential options to North Main Street.

The first proposed development would overhaul the building at 1 N. Main St., formerly Nick’s Family Sports Pub, turning the now-empty structure into a restaurant and event center that also would house a year-round farmers market, according to documents submitted to the city by developers Centurion Development LLC.

Jason Coalter, Centurion Development managing member, said the project has been in the works for about a year.

“Tentatively right now, we’re looking for a ‘farm to fork’ concept,” Coalter said Monday in a telephone interview.

The $2.89 million project will include a two- to three-story restaurant with an open rooftop pavilion overlooking the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

A woman takes in the view from a loft at 20 N. Main St. during the downtown loft tour Friday in Cape Girardeau. The building would be part of a large development by Centurian Development LLC. Andrew J. Whitaker

“We’ll have the region’s first rooftop pavilion,” Coalter said. “A covered pavilion for eating and having some drinks overlooking the river and the bridge ... outdoor, but covered.”

He said it’s too early to disclose more specific details on how a year-round farmers market would work but said the goal is to build on the success of the existing Cape Girardeau farmers markets.

“We’re looking for just something different that Cape doesn’t have, you know, ‘clean eating’ and utilizing the region’s growers and also bring new traffic and additional traffic to downtown,” he said. “Build on what the farmers market has already done and continue to make downtown an additional destination.”

The other proposed $1.7 million development would focus on 20 N. Main St., which already houses mostly apartments. Eight existing apartments would be updated, as would two existing commercial spaces. Three new residential spaces would be added.