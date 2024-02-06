All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 13, 2021

Restaurant ride to raise money to help finish home

This Saturday, the Hiney Hut restaurant in Scott City will host a ride to other local eateries to help raise money for Ashley Harris, a local woman who unexpectedly lost her husband, Lance Sterling, in May and needs help to finish building her home...

Southeast Missourian

This Saturday, the Hiney Hut restaurant in Scott City will host a ride to other local eateries to help raise money for Ashley Harris, a local woman who unexpectedly lost her husband, Lance Sterling, in May and needs help to finish building her home.

The couple was building their home with the aid of a bank loan that was based on both of their incomes.

"Now her dream of finishing their home is in jeopardy unless we can raise enough to help her keep their house," a flyer about the event said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The ride to help raise the money will take place Saturday, for $10 per rider. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the ride begins at noon. Each ride cost includes Tiny Hiney and chips provided by the Hiney Hut.

Stops on the ride include River Ridge Winery, Boar's Nest, Schindler's Tavern, Oran Bar, Lefty's Place and Hiney Hut.

There will also be a raffle after the ride.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy