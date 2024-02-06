Restaurant ride to raise money to help finish home

This Saturday, the Hiney Hut restaurant in Scott City will host a ride to other local eateries to help raise money for Ashley Harris, a local woman who unexpectedly lost her husband, Lance Sterling, in May and needs help to finish building her home.

The couple was building their home with the aid of a bank loan that was based on both of their incomes.

"Now her dream of finishing their home is in jeopardy unless we can raise enough to help her keep their house," a flyer about the event said.