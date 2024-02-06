Access Lynwood will host a Transition Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau to connect students and families with resources to help them build successful lives after high school graduation.

There will be representatives from organizations that offer information and services to support various levels of independent living for individuals with disabilities and their families.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and lunch will be provided at the church located at 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive. There is no cost to attend the fair, but families must register online at lynwood.church/access by Friday, Sept. 22.

Andrea Roseman, Access Ministry director at Lynwood Baptist Church, said there will be 17 booths hosted by organizations such as Sikeston Regional Center and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

She said speakers will include an attorney, who will outline steps for parents considering guardianship and conservatorship for their child, and also a parent of a child with disabilities, who will share their experience and give guidance on what to expect.