Resource portal now available for Mo. veterans

Missouri veterans now have access to a portal serving as an informational tool and service guide to help them find potential benefits and local resources, the Missouri Veterans Commission announced Monday.

The guide is a collaborative effort of the MVC and the Missouri Department of Economic Development Office of the Missouri Military Advocate.

"The Missouri Benefits and Resource Portal is a great step toward helping military members and their families learn about the assistance available to them in their own backyard," MVC executive director Paul Kirchhoff said in a news release. "We expect the site will continue to evolve and become more interactive, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the DED team in the future."