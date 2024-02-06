Resource fair to be held for those seeking path to homeownership

South Cape Girardeau residents seeking a path to homeownership are invited to a resource fair Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center.

Sponsored by the PORCH Initiative, the fair will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.

According to the PORCH Initiative website, a meal will be provided, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions of representatives from financial institutions, real estate and insurance agencies, contractors and community not-for-profits.