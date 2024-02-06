All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 17, 2021

Resource center to open Saturday for Bootheel tornado victims in Hayti

The American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) is partnering with other disaster assistance organizations to open what is being called a "one-stop shop" this weekend for those impacted in the Missouri Bootheel by the Dec. 10 tornadoes...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Debris from last weekend's tornado at a home on Route Z in Braggadocio, Pemiscot County, Missouri, on Tuesday. The Red Cross announced what it is calling a "one-stop shop" Saturday aimed at helping the victims who seek assistance.
Debris from last weekend's tornado at a home on Route Z in Braggadocio, Pemiscot County, Missouri, on Tuesday. The Red Cross announced what it is calling a "one-stop shop" Saturday aimed at helping the victims who seek assistance.American Red Cross SEMO NEAR chapter photo

The American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) is partnering with other disaster assistance organizations to open what is being called a "one-stop shop" this weekend for those impacted in the Missouri Bootheel by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hayti Community Center, 600 E. Washington St.

Government, nongovernmental organizations and religious-affiliated disaster relief groups will be on hand.

"The MARC offers the opportunity for victims to meet all in one location to get the assistance they need and to be connected to resources to help them get back on their feet in the days and weeks ahead," said Jennifer Sokolowski, executive director of the Red Cross' SEMO NEAR chapter.

Among the many kinds of help MARC can provide, Sokolowski added, are how to replace important documents and how to plan for long-term housing needs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"There is so much need in Pemiscot and Dunklin counties," she said.

Those applying for assistance are reminded to bring identification and verification of address.

Child care will be available.

Face masks are strongly recommended at the MARC location. Masks will be available for those who need them.

The remnants of a home along Route Z in Braggadocio, Pemiscot County, Missouri, Tuesday. The Red Cross is announcing the opening of a multi-agency resource center in Hayti, Missouri, Saturday afternoon to assist residents recovering from last weekend's tornadoes.
The remnants of a home along Route Z in Braggadocio, Pemiscot County, Missouri, Tuesday. The Red Cross is announcing the opening of a multi-agency resource center in Hayti, Missouri, Saturday afternoon to assist residents recovering from last weekend's tornadoes.American Red Cross SEMO NEAR chapter photo
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy