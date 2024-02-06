Resource center to open Saturday for Bootheel tornado victims in Hayti

The American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) is partnering with other disaster assistance organizations to open what is being called a "one-stop shop" this weekend for those impacted in the Missouri Bootheel by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hayti Community Center, 600 E. Washington St.
Government, nongovernmental organizations and religious-affiliated disaster relief groups will be on hand.
"The MARC offers the opportunity for victims to meet all in one location to get the assistance they need and to be connected to resources to help them get back on their feet in the days and weeks ahead," said Jennifer Sokolowski, executive director of the Red Cross' SEMO NEAR chapter.
Among the many kinds of help MARC can provide, Sokolowski added, are how to replace important documents and how to plan for long-term housing needs.
"There is so much need in Pemiscot and Dunklin counties," she said.
Those applying for assistance are reminded to bring identification and verification of address.
Child care will be available.
Face masks are strongly recommended at the MARC location. Masks will be available for those who need them.
