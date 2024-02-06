Resolution Challenge raises funds, awareness, for myTEAM Triumph

Dozens of vehicles lined the parking spaces in front of the 4-H Building in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday morning, several sporting stickers with 13.1, 26.2, even 50, marking the length of races run.
The Resolution Challenge saw approximately 100 runners participating in a 5K, 10K or 1-mile run — not competitively, but as more of a celebratory kickoff to a year of planned events to benefit myTEAM Triumph, said organizer Debbie Leoni.
“When we started in October 2013, we needed an event that would be our signature event, and this was one we used to do years ago, so why not make that our signature again?” Leoni said, noting Jan. 1 is a good date for people to associate with the group and its mission.
This run is the primary fundraiser for myTEAM Triumph, Leoni said, “so we can help people with any kind of limitation who would like to participate, but can’t independently, for whatever reason. That is our driving force, for everyone to be able to contribute to the community.”
One volunteer, Southeast Missouri State University women’s basketball team member Jocelyn Taylor, said she is a sprinter, and really looks up to people who endurance run.
Her teammate, Kennedi Allen, said she’d volunteered at the race last year, too.
“It amazes me,” she said, “(participants) still come out and be part of the race. It’s my favorite part.”
Runner Carol Winter, who set a Missouri state running record in the Frostbite Series 2-mile race Saturday in St. Louis, said the Resolution Challenge is a fun way to support a worthwhile organization.
“I’d encourage others to support myTEAM Triumph,” Winter said. “It’s a fantastic organization. The only thing they are doing out there is helping other people have an enjoyable experience, and this (run) is their main fundraiser.”
Winter added the organization doesn’t ask a lot from people, and this event is the main fundraiser — it helps raise awareness, too.
“I also think it’s a great way to start the new year,” Winter said.
The event isn’t officially a race, she said, since awards aren’t given, or rather, every participant gets a medal for crossing the finish line.
Winter said the first time she participated, about four or five years ago, “I didn’t know anything about myTEAM Triumph. I would see them at a race, but not know what they were about. This (event) is definitely an awareness thing. It’s meant to be fun.”
But the clock is running, she said, so those who want to challenge themselves can see how fast they can complete the course.
Winter praised the running community in Cape Girardeau.
“To me, it’s really evident through the Run Cape Facebook page, it doesn’t matter what your speed is. Everyone is open to help each other out, to have fun together,” she said.
Leoni echoed that sentiment.
“Our running community, bar none, is amazing,” she said. “They’re amazing people, encouraging of all paces.”
She said there are about 30 events each year geared toward myTEAM Triumph.
“I’ve got a real heart for people who don’t have the opportunity to get out independently,” Leoni said. “And it’s a great organization to get involved with.”
Leoni said she wanted to thank everyone who came out Tuesday morning.
“I’m very grateful, and looking forward to what 2019 brings,” she said.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.