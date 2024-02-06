All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 2, 2019

Resolution Challenge raises funds, awareness, for myTEAM Triumph

Dozens of vehicles lined the parking spaces in front of the 4-H Building in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday morning, several sporting stickers with 13.1, 26.2, even 50, marking the length of races run. The Resolution Challenge saw approximately 100 runners participating in a 5K, 10K or 1-mile run — not competitively, but as more of a celebratory kickoff to a year of planned events to benefit myTEAM Triumph, said organizer Debbie Leoni...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Scott Reisenichler, of myTEAM Triumph, finishes strong in the Resolution Challenge on Tuesday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Scott Reisenichler, of myTEAM Triumph, finishes strong in the Resolution Challenge on Tuesday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com

Dozens of vehicles lined the parking spaces in front of the 4-H Building in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday morning, several sporting stickers with 13.1, 26.2, even 50, marking the length of races run.

The Resolution Challenge saw approximately 100 runners participating in a 5K, 10K or 1-mile run — not competitively, but as more of a celebratory kickoff to a year of planned events to benefit myTEAM Triumph, said organizer Debbie Leoni.

“When we started in October 2013, we needed an event that would be our signature event, and this was one we used to do years ago, so why not make that our signature again?” Leoni said, noting Jan. 1 is a good date for people to associate with the group and its mission.

This run is the primary fundraiser for myTEAM Triumph, Leoni said, “so we can help people with any kind of limitation who would like to participate, but can’t independently, for whatever reason. That is our driving force, for everyone to be able to contribute to the community.”

One volunteer, Southeast Missouri State University women’s basketball team member Jocelyn Taylor, said she is a sprinter, and really looks up to people who endurance run.

Her teammate, Kennedi Allen, said she’d volunteered at the race last year, too.

“It amazes me,” she said, “(participants) still come out and be part of the race. It’s my favorite part.”

Runner Carol Winter, who set a Missouri state running record in the Frostbite Series 2-mile race Saturday in St. Louis, said the Resolution Challenge is a fun way to support a worthwhile organization.

“I’d encourage others to support myTEAM Triumph,” Winter said. “It’s a fantastic organization. The only thing they are doing out there is helping other people have an enjoyable experience, and this (run) is their main fundraiser.”

Winter added the organization doesn’t ask a lot from people, and this event is the main fundraiser — it helps raise awareness, too.

“I also think it’s a great way to start the new year,” Winter said.

The event isn’t officially a race, she said, since awards aren’t given, or rather, every participant gets a medal for crossing the finish line.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Winter said the first time she participated, about four or five years ago, “I didn’t know anything about myTEAM Triumph. I would see them at a race, but not know what they were about. This (event) is definitely an awareness thing. It’s meant to be fun.”

But the clock is running, she said, so those who want to challenge themselves can see how fast they can complete the course.

Winter praised the running community in Cape Girardeau.

“To me, it’s really evident through the Run Cape Facebook page, it doesn’t matter what your speed is. Everyone is open to help each other out, to have fun together,” she said.

Leoni echoed that sentiment.

“Our running community, bar none, is amazing,” she said. “They’re amazing people, encouraging of all paces.”

She said there are about 30 events each year geared toward myTEAM Triumph.

“I’ve got a real heart for people who don’t have the opportunity to get out independently,” Leoni said. “And it’s a great organization to get involved with.”

Leoni said she wanted to thank everyone who came out Tuesday morning.

“I’m very grateful, and looking forward to what 2019 brings,” she said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy