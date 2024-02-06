All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 18, 2017

Residents voice concerns about juvenile-justice system

Residents received an opportunity to voice their thoughts about the state’s juvenile-justice system during a public forum Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. The forum was the fifth in Missouri, with previous ones in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield to pursue input from Missourians statewide

Ben Matthews
Dr. Morris Jenkins, left, stands at the microphone with Cape Girardeau lawyer Jacob Zimmerman during a public forum to discuss the juvenile-justice system Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.
Dr. Morris Jenkins, left, stands at the microphone with Cape Girardeau lawyer Jacob Zimmerman during a public forum to discuss the juvenile-justice system Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Residents received an opportunity to voice their thoughts about the state’s juvenile-justice system during a public forum Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.

The forum was the fifth in Missouri, with previous ones in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield to pursue input from Missourians statewide.

Cape Girardeau lawyer Jacob Zimmerman listened as about a dozen residents expressed their thoughts on a variety of issues Saturday.

Zimmerman serves on the Missouri Supreme Court’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness, which was established in October 2015 to help assure fairness and full participation for racial and ethnic minorities in the judicial process and the practice of law, according to the state court system’s website.

Mary Walker and Ramona Bailey expressed concerns with discrimination in the educational system.

Pat Colon, left, and Tim Lane discuss the juvenile-justice system during a public forum Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.
Pat Colon, left, and Tim Lane discuss the juvenile-justice system during a public forum Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Pastor Renita Green became emotional while sharing her story of growing up on the edge of delinquency and emphasized the need to help local youth.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore shared her perspectives on parenting problems in the area, and many in attendance noted a problem with the stigma attached to the juvenile-justice system for children and parents.

“A lot of the parents are either misinformed or they have misconceptions about how the process works,” deputy juvenile officer Tim Lane said. “And there’s a fear, man. There’s a fear. Who wants to come in here and say, ‘OK, I feel like my child is being mistreated,’ or what have you?”

Morris Jenkins, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Southeast Missouri State University, speaks during a public forum to discuss the juvenile-justice system Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.
Morris Jenkins, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Southeast Missouri State University, speaks during a public forum to discuss the juvenile-justice system Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Lane said he wished more locals would have attended the forum, hoping to better explain the juvenile-justice system’s functionality to skeptical parents.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I’m not trying to sound pessimistic or cynical, but I’ve been to forums before, and without the people coming out wanting to make change happen, it’s not going to happen,” he said. “You can’t do it with four or five people, and a lot of the agencies people have concerns with aren’t even here.”

After the forum, Zimmerman said he was glad to see discussion from the community, but added many problems mentioned fall outside of the commission’s reach.

Cape Girardeau lawyer Jacob Zimmerman speaks during a public forum to discuss the juvenile-justice system Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau lawyer Jacob Zimmerman speaks during a public forum to discuss the juvenile-justice system Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

“It’s frustrating because you know there’s problems,” Zimmerman said. “You have solutions, but a lot of times, it’s beyond our scope.”

“I think that there’s a real sense that the problem is deeper than just one issue, and there’s a lot of things that are leading kids into the juvenile system or leading families into contact with the abuse and neglect system. These are all issues that the commission itself may not be able to address, but we’d like to see if maybe there are things we can address.”

Zimmerman said the commission will issue a complete report early next year based on input from Missourians and will make recommendations on how to improve the system.

Cape Girardeau Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore listens to discussions about the juvenile-justice system Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore listens to discussions about the juvenile-justice system Saturday at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address:

516 North Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just f...
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy