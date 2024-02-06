South-side residents of Cape Girardeau call it an eyesore.

City officials agree the pedestrian bridge over Highway 74 is not pretty.

The steel structure rusts by design, providing a protective coating, city manager Scott Meyer said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) owns and maintains the span, Meyer said.

Constructed in 2004, the $278,000 structure was paid for entirely with federal highway money.

The steel pedestrian bridge that was installed in 2004 over Highway 74 is rusted by design as seen Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

The bridge was a topic of discussion among city officials and residents at a recent meeting at Shawnee Park Center.

Koreena Woodson, a south-side resident who co-chairs the Authentic Voices neighborhood group, summarized the view of many of her neighbors about the pedestrian bridge. "We hate it. It's ugly," she said.

Meyer said, "We agree it is ugly. It is just a matter of how to make it less ugly."

Meyer led the district office of MoDOT at the time the agency approved plans for the bridge in 2003.

The goal, he said in 2004, was to try to "bridge" the neighborhood that was divided by the new Highway 74.

Highway 74 was built in the mid-1990s to funnel traffic across an east-west corridor of the city. At the same time, it cut off residential streets, turning them into dead ends. Before the pedestrian span was built, some residents would jump chain-link fences lining the highway rather than cross at traffic lights at Sprigg Street and West End Boulevard, five blocks apart.

Neighbors said they don't like the rusty look of the bridge.