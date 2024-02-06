Residents: Parks plan ignores south-side neighborhood needs

Proposed Cape Girardeau parks improvements ignore the city’s south side, neighborhood residents told city officials Thursday.
Nearly 50 people, many of them from the minority community, turned out for the second of three public meetings on possible parks and stormwater projects that could be funded with extension of a city sales tax next April.
The city council has not finalized any of the proposed projects, but none of them address the needs of the south part of the city, neighborhood residents said.
A number of residents, who filled out survey forms at the meeting, said they want the city to create a neighborhood park.
Shawnee Park and the Shawnee Park Center, where Thursday’s meeting was held, serve organized sports leagues, they said.
Koreena Woodson said Shawnee Park Center is “not a community center” for the neighborhood.
Woodson and other members of Authentic Voices, a neighborhood group, have been pushing for creation of a family-friendly park on the city’s south side for months.
The group has installed free library boxes and advocated other improvements since it was established in 2014.
“There is a clear inequity of park space in this community,” Authentic Voices’ Melissa Stickel said.
The south end of town has Indian Park, which has inadequate facilities and space, and Ranney Park. Stickel and Woodson said Ranney Park has almost no amenities. They said they don’t consider it a park.
“If you want to be a great city, all the great things about your city have to be available to all people,” Stickel said.
Betty Mosley looked around at the sign boards set up around the room, detailing possible projects.
“I don’t see a board that says anything about south Cape,” she told city manager Scott Meyer.
Woodson said the city is considering spending $5.5 million on improvements to Capaha Park and nothing on the south end of the city, outside of Shawnee Park improvements.
Improving sports fields and the center at Shawnee Park won’t benefit neighborhood residents, she said.
Sean Clemon, who runs a cleaning business and has family members who live in the neighborhood, said, “I think the south side is being overlooked.”
He said it is “ridiculous” that city officials have not proposed improvements for the neighborhood. “It is like they forgot about the south side,” he added.
Clemon and others said Indian Park needs major improvements, including permanent restrooms.
City officials have discussed adding restrooms at a number of city parks. Indian Park is not included in that list, residents pointed out.
Clemon said the city is proposing to improve the municipal golf course, which will be of no benefit to residents on the city’s south side.
Neighborhood resident Mary Walker suggested the city look at expanding Indian Park and adding off-street parking and permanent restrooms.
“I think Indian Park is still a viable park,” she added.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore, who represents the neighborhood and attended the meeting, said the area needs a new park.
Shawnee Park is not a community park, she said. “We need a community park.”
Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru, who also attended the meeting, said the city needs to develop a “real neighborhood park” south of William Street.
He suggested the city might be able to develop unused land in Shawnee Park as a neighborhood park.
City officials will hold a third and final public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Osage Centre.
The council hopes to finalize the proposed tax plan by mid- to late-November.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.