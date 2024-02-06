Residents: Parks plan ignores south-side neighborhood needs

Proposed Cape Girardeau parks improvements ignore the city’s south side, neighborhood residents told city officials Thursday.

Nearly 50 people, many of them from the minority community, turned out for the second of three public meetings on possible parks and stormwater projects that could be funded with extension of a city sales tax next April.

The city council has not finalized any of the proposed projects, but none of them address the needs of the south part of the city, neighborhood residents said.

A number of residents, who filled out survey forms at the meeting, said they want the city to create a neighborhood park.

Shawnee Park and the Shawnee Park Center, where Thursday’s meeting was held, serve organized sports leagues, they said.

Scott House, left, talks with Shelly Moore, Cape Girardeau City Council member of Ward 2, about improvements of Fort D Park Thursday. Andrew J. Whitaker

Koreena Woodson said Shawnee Park Center is “not a community center” for the neighborhood.

Woodson and other members of Authentic Voices, a neighborhood group, have been pushing for creation of a family-friendly park on the city’s south side for months.

The group has installed free library boxes and advocated other improvements since it was established in 2014.

“There is a clear inequity of park space in this community,” Authentic Voices’ Melissa Stickel said.

The south end of town has Indian Park, which has inadequate facilities and space, and Ranney Park. Stickel and Woodson said Ranney Park has almost no amenities. They said they don’t consider it a park.

Melissa Stickel, left, and Koreena Woodson, right, of Authentic Voices talk with Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger about concerns they have Thursday. Andrew J. Whitaker

“If you want to be a great city, all the great things about your city have to be available to all people,” Stickel said.

Betty Mosley looked around at the sign boards set up around the room, detailing possible projects.

“I don’t see a board that says anything about south Cape,” she told city manager Scott Meyer.

Woodson said the city is considering spending $5.5 million on improvements to Capaha Park and nothing on the south end of the city, outside of Shawnee Park improvements.