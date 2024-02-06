Residents, officials wait as 'relentless opponent' creeps higher

Residents living close to the Mississippi River watched and waited Thursday as rising floodwaters reached closer to their homes and increasingly turned roads into lakes.

The flooding is threatening homes and businesses in the Red Star neighborhood north of the Cape Girardeau floodwall and in the Meadowbrook area on the city’s far south side.

Sandbagging operations continued near Red Star Baptist Church, while floodwaters covered sections of neighborhood streets.

Rain fell off and on throughout the day. The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, reported Thursday afternoon more than an inch had fallen in the Cape Girardeau area over the previous 30 hours.

Thursday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced the closure of Highway 177 from Route J to County Road 610, near Procter & Gamble. Highway 177 also is closed from County Road 657 to East Cape Rock Drive.

In Cape Girardeau County, emergency-preparedness officials kept a watchful eye on the flood-threatened village of Allenville near the flooded Diversion Channel.

The city of Cape Girardeau announced the Sloan Creek bridge on Highway 177/Big Bend Road likely will close today.

Sheriff’s deputies have distributed travel passes to residents in the Allenville and Highway 177 areas in an effort to control travel in the vicinity of the floodwaters, said Dick Knaup, Cape Girardeau County emergency-management director.

“Now it is just a wait and see,” he said.

By Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi River stood at over 44 feet at Cape Girardeau, according to the National Weather Service. The river is forecast to crest late today or early Saturday at 48.5 feet, more than 16 feet above flood stage.

Stan Polivick, assistant director of public works for the city of Cape Girardeau, said the Mississippi River has to reach close to 46 feet before any homes will be flooded.

Polivick said city crews routinely are inspecting the concrete floodwall that protects downtown Cape Girardeau. Floodwaters are “fairly high on the wall now,” he said.