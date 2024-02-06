South Cape Girardeau residents want to bring new programs to the city's Shawnee Park Center to transform it into a community center for the neighborhood.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is leading the effort in partnership with the Authentic Voices neighborhood group and others.

Local NAACP president Lloyd Williams said he and others want to turn the facility into a center that serves children and adults.

Williams said the goal is to provide recreational and educational programs that would be offered year-round at little or no cost to participants.

Proponents want the center to offer access to computers and other technology for neighborhood students and adults.

The proposal also calls for hiring neighborhood residents to work at the center.

At a meeting hosted Tuesday by Authentic Voices at the Shawnee Park Center, neighborhood residents suggested everything from after-school programs and exercise classes and art and music programs.

Other ideas include health fairs, and cooking and parenting classes.

Authentic Voices member Betty Mosley said the center needs to keep its basketball court, which has been used for various recreational-league games, and make it more widely available for neighborhood use.

Some residents suggested the city install outdoor basketball courts as an added amenity.

City officials viewed the $2 million Shawnee Park Center at 835 S. West End Blvd. as a community center when it opened in March 2011.

But neighborhood residents saw it differently.

City manager Scott Meyer said residents "didn't feel tied" to the facility.

"They didn't feel they had ownership in that," he said.