NewsSeptember 24, 2020

Residential surveillance equipment plays role in Cape shots-fired investigation

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1300 block of North West End Boulevard at about 11:15 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Responding officers located a resident who had a surveillance camera in the area, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated, and the officers viewed the footage with the resident...

Ben Matthews
A Motorola police radio and a Getac body camera is worn by Cpl. Richard Couch on May 9, 2018, at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
A Motorola police radio and a Getac body camera is worn by Cpl. Richard Couch on May 9, 2018, at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.BEN MATTHEWS

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1300 block of North West End Boulevard at about 11:15 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

Responding officers located a resident who had a surveillance camera in the area, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated, and the officers viewed the footage with the resident.

“Officers heard two distinct gun shots fired in the video but were unable to identify a suspect,” Hann stated. “Officers continued to canvas the area and they located a single shell casing near the roadway.”

No property damage, victims or suspects have been identified.

Since 2017, local residents have been provided the option of participating in a local police directory of surveillance cameras in the city. The Cape Girardeau Police Department issued a Facebook post promoting the program Tuesday morning.

“Participants who wish to take part in the program will only need to fill out a registration form on our website and return the form to the police department,” the post stated. “This program is 100% voluntary and free of charge. If an incident were to take place in the vicinity of your camera, an officer may contact you regarding potential video of the incident. At no time would any officer have access to any camera or video without the consent of the camera owner.”

A registration form for the program can be found at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_5730343/File/Departments/Police/About%20Us/Forms/Security%20Camera%20Registration%20Form.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0f5lUrutnxDzsl5DRp1wLlH8RbP6BwSb2jHm7cBv3l_GqjmxyFmDgkYLE.

