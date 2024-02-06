Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1300 block of North West End Boulevard at about 11:15 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

Responding officers located a resident who had a surveillance camera in the area, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated, and the officers viewed the footage with the resident.

“Officers heard two distinct gun shots fired in the video but were unable to identify a suspect,” Hann stated. “Officers continued to canvas the area and they located a single shell casing near the roadway.”