Research: Video game sensors can help with physical therapy

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- New research from the University of Missouri found video-game motion sensors can be useful in physical therapy.

A team from the University of Missouri's health professions school, engineering college, health-care center, motion analysis center and orthopaedic institute found the Xbox Kinect 2.0 motion sensor can be used as a suitable replacement for medical motion labs, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Motion sensors help physicians with analyzing patient movement, tracking rehabilitation and assessing future injury risk. But motion labs often cost more than $100,000 and are time-consuming, according to the research team's news release.

Aaron Gray, a sports-medicine physician with the university's health-care center, said replacing the labs with an Xbox Kinect can make motion analysis testing inexpensive and portable.

Gray said the study focused on knee angles during landing and jumping movements. He hopes the research will allow others to study more movements.