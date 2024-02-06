Research: Missouri's black bear population is growing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- An ongoing research project by the Missouri Department of Conservation has found the state's black bear population is growing.

Researcher Laura Conlee told the Springfield News-Leader that Missouri has seen high survival rates for female bears, which leads to population growth. She said reported bear sightings also are increasing.

Most black bears are spotted south of Interstate 44, though the population seems to be expanding into the Lake of the Ozarks area near Farmington, Conlee said. There's also a significant cluster known to be living near where Webster, Wright and Douglas counties connect.

The conservation department is still collecting data, but a 2012 estimation of 350 bears in the state seems consistent with the current findings, Conlee said.

"We'll visit bear dens next year to see how many cubs survived, but it does appear the bear population is doing what we expect it to be doing," she said.

The department plans to consider establishing a limited bear-hunting season when the confirmed population reaches 500 bears, Conlee said. The formal population number will be determined when the study completes in 2021, she said.