Rescheduled Children's Arts Festival to exhibit work from 20 schools

More than 200 student art pieces will be showcased during this year's Children's Arts Festival, beginning this weekend.

Originally set for last Friday, the start of the exhibition put on by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri was postponed because of winter weather that hit the region, and will now be held from 4 to 8 p.m. this Friday.

The festival features artwork from 20 schools in the area, with the work produced by students in third through eighth grades, according to Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Downes said she believes it is important for younger people to learn how to express themselves in their artwork.

"To me, art and mental health go hand in hand. I think that there's so much that we're required to process on a daily basis. I think art, music, performing arts and literature are the places we go to revive our humanity and the places we go to ask questions in a safe way where we are not going to be judged," Downes said. "I think we need to teach young people how to express and listen, because art requires both — so I think it is super important right now to see that these skill sets are being given to kids and that they are being prioritized."