Republicans vote to make it harder to amend Missouri Constitution

JEFFERSON CITY -- Republican lawmakers on Thursday voted to make it harder to change the Missouri Constitution amid a campaign to restore abortion rights through a voter-backed constitutional amendment.

Currently, Missouri constitutional changes are enacted if approved by a majority of votes statewide. State senators voted 22-9 along party lines to also require a majority of votes in five of the state's eight congressional districts to approve amendments. The Senate measure now heads to the Republican-led House.

Republican state lawmakers have been fighting for years to raise the bar to amend the constitution, without success. But there is increased pressure this year due to the effort to get the abortion-rights amendment on the November ballot.

If approved by the full Legislature, the Senate's proposal would go before voters this fall. Some Republicans are hoping the higher threshold for approving constitutional amendments will get on the August ballot so that it could be in place by November, when voters might decide on the abortion-rights amendment.

The Missouri proposal to make it harder to amend the state constitution builds on anti-abortion strategies in other states, including last year in Ohio. Last month, the Mississippi House voted to ban residents from placing abortion initiatives on the statewide ballot.