NewsAugust 2, 2022

Republican Women issue apology to Voss, Thomas

The Cape County Republican Women released the following statement Sunday evening: “The Cape County Republican Women wish to extend an apology to 147th Candidates John Voss and Nathan Thomas for the video that was recorded at our recent meeting. The video that was sent out by a political candidate distorted the actual responses. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

The Cape County Republican Women released the following statement Sunday evening:

“The Cape County Republican Women wish to extend an apology to 147th Candidates John Voss and Nathan Thomas for the video that was recorded at our recent meeting. The video that was sent out by a political candidate distorted the actual responses. Our meetings are to educate the members and any guests at our meetings, not to be used for political rhetoric and misleading information. We are disappointed in the actions taken by others.”

