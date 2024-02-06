JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley won reelection Tuesday in Missouri, fending off a challenge from Democrat Lucas Kunce.

Hawley is among former President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters. He’s known as a leader of the Jan. 6, 2021, push to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. A photo of Hawley with his fist raised to the hordes outside the Capitol that day initially drew bipartisan backlash.

Top Missouri Republican donors and companies swore never to give to him again. Former staffers of two-term Sen. Claire McCaskill, whom Hawley ousted in 2018, created the Just Oust Seditious Hacks PAC, which sought to organize against Hawley. His onetime GOP mentor, former U.S. Sen. John Danforth of Missouri, has said endorsing Hawley was “the worst decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Hawley has stood by and celebrated his actions. His campaign sells mugs with the photo of his raised fist.

Hawley told supporters Tuesday that Missourians “voted to save the United States of America.” They sent a message, he said, “that we believe in this country, that God is not done with America yet. And we are here to fight for America’s future.”

Kunce made an unsuccessful attempt to weaponize Hawley’s certification challenge. He announced his intention to run for Hawley’s seat on the anniversary of the attack in 2023. He aired an ad highlighting the photo of Hawley’s raised fist, as well as video footage of Hawley running through the Capitol later that day.

But Republican voters in Missouri, where Trump won by huge margins in 2016 and 2020, still turned out for Hawley this year. He had been heavily favored to win in the state, where no Democrats hold statewide office and Republicans control both the state House and Senate.

Kunce put up a fight, outraising Hawley and securing support from Missouri-born celebrities John Goodman, Jon Hamm and Andy Cohen. He was ahead handily in St. Louis, Kansas City and Boone County, home to the University of Missouri-Columbia, but it wasn't enough to overcome Hawley's dominance in the rest of the state.