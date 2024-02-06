JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Monday asked the Democratic auditor for help investigating Sen.-elect Josh Hawley over allegations he misused public resources to boost his Senate bid.

Ashcroft requested in a letter Auditor Nicole Galloway check into the claims against Hawley, who is currently serving as attorney general and unseated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill last month. Hawley's office is already scheduled for a routine audit.

Ashcroft last week agreed to investigate Hawley after a complaint by Brad Woodhouse, the president of the liberal American Democracy Legal Fund.

In his November complaint, Woodhouse wrote it appears Hawley misused state resources "by instructing political consultants to direct state, taxpayer-paid staff to undertake tasks to raise Hawley's profile in his bid to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate." A spokeswoman for the attorney general has called the complaints "totally meritless."

Ashcroft wrote while his office has no subpoena power to investigate the allegations against Hawley, Galloway's office does. He also asked that her office share relevant information from the audit and allow his staff to at least sit in on any possible interviews with attorney general employees.