Republican Schmitt sworn in as Missouri's attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Eric Schmitt took the oath Thursday as Missouri's attorney general, pledging to pursue issues such as the opioid epidemic and vowing neither he nor his staff would use a message-deleting app on work phones.

Missouri Chief Justice Zel Fischer gave Schmitt, 42, the oath of office in the Jefferson City Supreme Court building as his wife and three children surrounded him.

"Now it is time to get to work, with the humility and conviction necessary to honor this office, and fight for all 6 million Missourians," Schmitt said in prepared remarks.

Schmitt said he'll focus on the opioid epidemic and supporting local prosecutors during his time in office.

He declined to comment when asked by a reporter whether he'll continue investigations started by his predecessor, Josh Hawley, who is leaving to join the U.S. Senate after unseating Democrat Claire McCaskill in November.

Schmitt said no one in his office will use a message-deleting app, such as Confide, on their work phones, and he's encouraging staff not to use it on their personal phones either.

The app raised concerns about government transparency because staffers under former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned amid personal and political scandal in June, used it.