Missouri’s next governor will be Mike Kehoe, a Republican who cruised to victory Tuesday night over Democrat Crystal Quade.

Final, unofficial results show Kehoe defeated Quade 59% to 39%.

“Our victory tonight, it’s a win for our cops, our firefighters, our farmers, and our job creators,” Kehoe told supporters Tuesday night. “It’s a win for students who deserve good schools and a brighter future. It’s a win for families who want safe streets and lower taxes. So, to all Missourians, this is your victory. Enjoy tonight because tomorrow morning, we get to work together for an even safer, stronger, and more prosperous Missouri.”

Kehoe has served six years as lieutenant governor after being appointed to the job by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018.

Kehoe’s biggest hurdle to becoming governor came during a contentious primary in August, when he beat out two fellow Republicans who boasted being more conservative on issues.

Leading up to the primary, Kehoe trailed Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in most polls until the summer, when the $16 million campaign war chest he amassed enabled him to fill the airwaves, overwhelming opponents and surviving a late onslaught of outside spending.

He won the primary with just under 40% of the vote.

Kehoe’s message was that he was a more interested in governing than politics.

“Missourians are a little bit sick of hate politics,” Kehoe said in a July interview with The Independent.